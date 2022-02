Alcol e tumori: la prevenzione non può essere annacquata

European Cancer Organisation

I numeri del cancro in Italia 2021, AIOM - AIRTUM

Cancer Facts & Figures 2020, American Cancer Society

Light to moderate intake of alcohol, drinking patterns, and risk of cancer: Results from two prospective US cohort studies, British Medical Journal 2015

Global status report on alcohol and health 2018, World Health Organization

IARC Monographs on the Evaluation of Carcinogenic Risks to Humans. Volume 96: Alcohol Consumption and Ethyl Carbamate, International Agency for Research on Cancer, 2010

Alcohol and Cancer Risk, National Cancer Institute, 2018

American Cancer Society guideline for diet and physical activity for cancer prevention. CA Cancer J Clin. 2020

Resveratrol: How Much Wine Do You Have to Drink to Stay Healthy? Adv Nutr. 2016

Continuous Update Project Expert Report 2018. Alcoholic drinks and the risk of cancer, World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research

Association of the Frequency and Quantity of Alcohol Consumption With Gastrointestinal Cancer, JAMA Netw Open. 2021.